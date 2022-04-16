Disquiet Premiere New Song & Music Video "Wrecked" - Agonist's Frontwoman Vicky Psarakis Guests

Dutch melodic death metal quintet Disquiet premiere a new song and music video “Wrecked”, taken from their upcoming new album "Instigate to Annihilate", which is set for release via Soulseller Records on May 6th, 2022. Agonist vocalist Vicky Psarakis guests on this track.

Check out now "Wrecked" streaming via YouTube for you below.

Tell the band:

“This collaboration with singer Vicky Psarakis (The Agonist) gives this modern metal song a huge dynamic range from modest emotions to intense aggression; an epic combination between odd guitar riffs, catchy melodies, grooves and versatile guitar solos.”