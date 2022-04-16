Morgue Supplier Premiere New Song & Music Video "My Path To Hell" From Upcoming New Album "Inevitability"
Chicago-based death metal band Morgue Supplier premiere a new song and music video “My Path To Hell”, taken from their upcoming new album "Inevitability". The record will be released by Transcending Obscurity Records on May 13th, aon vinyl, CD, cassette tape, and digital formats.
Check out now "My Path To Hell" streaming via YouTube for you below.
