Bodysnatcher Premiere New Single & Music Video “Behind The Crowd”

Floridian deathcore outfit Bodysnatcher premiere their latest advance track “Behind The Crowd“. An official music video has premiered as well for this latest single from the group’s upcoming studio full-length “Bleed-Abide“, which is scheduled for an April 22nd release by MNRK Heavy.

Comments guitarist Kyle Carter:

“‘Behind The Crowd stirs up some serious emotion in me any time I listen to it, or read it because it’s so full of self-doubt. There’s a line in the song – ‘abide by nothing but my own lies’ – that to me was kind of a standout line because I consciously know and realize that I’m not alone and I’m loved by my friends and family, but it doesn’t stop those feelings at the moment. This song describes how I feel most of the time in any social gathering, or even in personal relationships with people. It’s a work in progress and writing this song was a definite step in the right direction for me.”

Later this month the band will be out on the road with Dying Fetus, Chelsea Grin, Frozen Soul and Undeath for the following tour:

04/29 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

04/30 Richmond, VA – The Canal Club

05/01 Jacksonville, NC – Hooligans Music Hall

05/03 Charlotte, NC – The Underground

05/04 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

05/05 Jacksonville, FL – Underbelly

05/06 St Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

05/07 Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live

05/09 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

05/10 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live

05/11 Austin, TX – Come and Take It Live

05/13 Phoenix, AZ – The Nile Theater

05/14 Los Angeles, CA – Regent Theater

05/15 Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

05/16 San Diego, CA – House of Blues

05/17 Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre

05/18 Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post

05/19 Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom

05/20 Vancouver, BC – Modified Ghost Festival

05/21 Seattle, WA – El Corazon

05/23 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

05/24 Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall

05/25 Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater

05/26 Minneapolis, MN – The Lyric at Skyway Theater

05/27 Sauget, IL – Pops

05/28 Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

05/29 Pontiac, MI – The Crofoot Ballroom

05/31 Toronto, ON – The Opera House

06/01 Quebec City, QC – Imperial Bell

06/02 Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre

06/03 New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre

06/04 Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of The Living Arts

06/05 Worcester, MA – The Palladium