Bodysnatcher Premiere New Single & Music Video “Behind The Crowd”
Floridian deathcore outfit Bodysnatcher premiere their latest advance track “Behind The Crowd“. An official music video has premiered as well for this latest single from the group’s upcoming studio full-length “Bleed-Abide“, which is scheduled for an April 22nd release by MNRK Heavy.
Comments guitarist Kyle Carter:
“‘Behind The Crowd stirs up some serious emotion in me any time I listen to it, or read it because it’s so full of self-doubt. There’s a line in the song – ‘abide by nothing but my own lies’ – that to me was kind of a standout line because I consciously know and realize that I’m not alone and I’m loved by my friends and family, but it doesn’t stop those feelings at the moment. This song describes how I feel most of the time in any social gathering, or even in personal relationships with people. It’s a work in progress and writing this song was a definite step in the right direction for me.”
Later this month the band will be out on the road with Dying Fetus, Chelsea Grin, Frozen Soul and Undeath for the following tour:
04/29 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
04/30 Richmond, VA – The Canal Club
05/01 Jacksonville, NC – Hooligans Music Hall
05/03 Charlotte, NC – The Underground
05/04 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
05/05 Jacksonville, FL – Underbelly
05/06 St Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
05/07 Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live
05/09 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
05/10 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live
05/11 Austin, TX – Come and Take It Live
05/13 Phoenix, AZ – The Nile Theater
05/14 Los Angeles, CA – Regent Theater
05/15 Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory
05/16 San Diego, CA – House of Blues
05/17 Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre
05/18 Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post
05/19 Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom
05/20 Vancouver, BC – Modified Ghost Festival
05/21 Seattle, WA – El Corazon
05/23 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall
05/24 Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall
05/25 Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater
05/26 Minneapolis, MN – The Lyric at Skyway Theater
05/27 Sauget, IL – Pops
05/28 Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall
05/29 Pontiac, MI – The Crofoot Ballroom
05/31 Toronto, ON – The Opera House
06/01 Quebec City, QC – Imperial Bell
06/02 Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre
06/03 New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre
06/04 Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of The Living Arts
06/05 Worcester, MA – The Palladium
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Cancer Bats Premiere New Music Video
- Next Article:
Morgue Supplier Premiere New Song & Music Video
0 Comments on "Bodysnatcher Premiere New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.