Cancer Bats Premiere New Official Music Video “Radiate”

Canadian hardcore outfit Cancer Bats celebrate the release of their new album “Psychic Jailbreak” with the premiere of a new official music video for the song “Radiate“.

Tells frontman Liam Cormier:

“WE LOVE 90s HARDCORE! That was our whole vibe with this song was to capture that great bounce that all our fav hardcore bands had! Nothing beats a jam that makes you want to wear baggy jeans and pogo in the pit!”



The trio will be joined by guitarists Stphen “Stevis” Harrison (Fever 333) and KT Lamond (Like A Motorcycle) for their 2022 live dates:

w/ Comeback Kid & A Wilhelm Scream:

04/15 Winnipeg, MB – Park Theatre

04/16 Regina, SK – The Exchange

04/17 Saskatoon, SK – Amigos

04/18 Grande Prairie, AB – Better Than Freds

Cancer Bats:

04/20 Kelowna, BC – Curling Club Lounge

w/ Comeback Kid & Misery Signals:

04/21 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre

04/22 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre

04/23 Victoria, BC – Capital Ballroom

04/25 Whistler, BC – Garfinkel’s

04/26 Nelson, BC – The Royal

04/27 Fernie, BC – Northern Bar & Stage

04/28 Red Deer, AB – Bo’s Bar

04/29 Edmonton, AB – Starlite Room

04/30 Calgary, AB – Dickens

05/01 Calgary, AB – Dickens

Cancer Bats:

05/03 Leeds, UK – Slam Dunk Festival

05/04 Hatfield, UK – Slam Dunk Festival

w/ The Anti-Queens:

05/16 St. Catharines, ON – The Warehouse Concert Hall

05/17 Guelph, ON – Onyx

05/18 Peterborough, ON – Red Dog

05/19 Sudbury, ON – Towne House Tavern

05/20 Sudbury, ON – Towne House Tavern

Cancer Bats:

05/21 Timmins, ON – Victory Tavern

05/22 Montreal, QC – Foufounes Electriques (‘Pouzza Fest‘)