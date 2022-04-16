"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Cancer Bats Premiere New Official Music Video “Radiate”

posted Apr 16, 2022 at 7:43 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Canadian hardcore outfit Cancer Bats celebrate the release of their new album “Psychic Jailbreak” with the premiere of a new official music video for the song “Radiate“.

Tells frontman Liam Cormier:

“WE LOVE 90s HARDCORE! That was our whole vibe with this song was to capture that great bounce that all our fav hardcore bands had! Nothing beats a jam that makes you want to wear baggy jeans and pogo in the pit!”


The trio will be joined by guitarists Stphen “Stevis” Harrison (Fever 333) and KT Lamond (Like A Motorcycle) for their 2022 live dates:

w/ Comeback Kid & A Wilhelm Scream:

04/15 Winnipeg, MB – Park Theatre
04/16 Regina, SK – The Exchange
04/17 Saskatoon, SK – Amigos
04/18 Grande Prairie, AB – Better Than Freds

Cancer Bats:

04/20 Kelowna, BC – Curling Club Lounge

w/ Comeback Kid & Misery Signals:

04/21 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre
04/22 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre
04/23 Victoria, BC – Capital Ballroom
04/25 Whistler, BC – Garfinkel’s
04/26 Nelson, BC – The Royal
04/27 Fernie, BC – Northern Bar & Stage
04/28 Red Deer, AB – Bo’s Bar
04/29 Edmonton, AB – Starlite Room
04/30 Calgary, AB – Dickens
05/01 Calgary, AB – Dickens

Cancer Bats:

05/03 Leeds, UK – Slam Dunk Festival
05/04 Hatfield, UK – Slam Dunk Festival

w/ The Anti-Queens:

05/16 St. Catharines, ON – The Warehouse Concert Hall
05/17 Guelph, ON – Onyx
05/18 Peterborough, ON – Red Dog
05/19 Sudbury, ON – Towne House Tavern
05/20 Sudbury, ON – Towne House Tavern

Cancer Bats:

05/21 Timmins, ON – Victory Tavern
05/22 Montreal, QC – Foufounes Electriques (‘Pouzza Fest‘)

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Cancer Bats Premiere New Music Video"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 