Cancer Bats Premiere New Official Music Video “Radiate”
Canadian hardcore outfit Cancer Bats celebrate the release of their new album “Psychic Jailbreak” with the premiere of a new official music video for the song “Radiate“.
Tells frontman Liam Cormier:
“WE LOVE 90s HARDCORE! That was our whole vibe with this song was to capture that great bounce that all our fav hardcore bands had! Nothing beats a jam that makes you want to wear baggy jeans and pogo in the pit!”
The trio will be joined by guitarists Stphen “Stevis” Harrison (Fever 333) and KT Lamond (Like A Motorcycle) for their 2022 live dates:
w/ Comeback Kid & A Wilhelm Scream:
04/15 Winnipeg, MB – Park Theatre
04/16 Regina, SK – The Exchange
04/17 Saskatoon, SK – Amigos
04/18 Grande Prairie, AB – Better Than Freds
Cancer Bats:
04/20 Kelowna, BC – Curling Club Lounge
w/ Comeback Kid & Misery Signals:
04/21 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre
04/22 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre
04/23 Victoria, BC – Capital Ballroom
04/25 Whistler, BC – Garfinkel’s
04/26 Nelson, BC – The Royal
04/27 Fernie, BC – Northern Bar & Stage
04/28 Red Deer, AB – Bo’s Bar
04/29 Edmonton, AB – Starlite Room
04/30 Calgary, AB – Dickens
05/01 Calgary, AB – Dickens
Cancer Bats:
05/03 Leeds, UK – Slam Dunk Festival
05/04 Hatfield, UK – Slam Dunk Festival
w/ The Anti-Queens:
05/16 St. Catharines, ON – The Warehouse Concert Hall
05/17 Guelph, ON – Onyx
05/18 Peterborough, ON – Red Dog
05/19 Sudbury, ON – Towne House Tavern
05/20 Sudbury, ON – Towne House Tavern
Cancer Bats:
05/21 Timmins, ON – Victory Tavern
05/22 Montreal, QC – Foufounes Electriques (‘Pouzza Fest‘)
