Trailer Shared For Upcoming Music Competition Series ‘No Cover’

April 20th has been slated as the premiere date of the new reality music competition series ‘No Cover‘. Centered around original music from unsigned musicians and bands, the YouTube series boasts the likes of Alice Cooper, Gavin Rossdale (Bush), Lzzy Hale (Halestorm), Tosin Abasi (Animals As Leaders) and Bishop Briggs as the show's judges.

The prize for the winning band is a record deal with Sumerian Records and a tour to support the album.

States the press release:

"No Cover is the only true original music competition show focused on changing the lives of unsigned artists. This series is about discovery, mentorship, hard reality and launching careers. No Cover is created and produced by the music business, not traditional Hollywood studios. We believe this is the show fans and musicians around the world have been waiting around for years to see and it’s finally here! NO COVER, NO MERCY!

No Cover was filmed on location at the legendary Troubadour and Sunset Marquis in West Hollywood, CA. 25 of these original artists will be competing for the top prize, which includes a six figure recording contract with Sumerian Records, representation from United Talent Agency and Shelter Music Group, performance slots at a Danny Wimmer Presents Music Festival, a $10,000 shopping spree from Guitar Center, PLUS! brand new gear from Gibson USA, Mesa Engineering, Ernie Ball, Liquid Death and Discmakers. No Cover features five main celebrity judges: Alice Cooper, Lzzy Hale, Gavin Rossdale, Bishop Briggs and Tosin Abasi. No Cover is hosted by Kellin Quinn (Sleeping With Sirens) Caity Babs (Sirius/XM) and Matt Pinfield (MTV, Vh1) "