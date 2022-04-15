Crematory Unveils New Music Video "Break Down The Walls"

"Break Down The Walls" marks the second single off the upcoming record from German Gothic Metal pioneers Crematory, entitled "Inglorious Darkness," out May 27, 2022 via Napalm Records. The newest single is a straightforward hit of a track – emerging as a gentle melody wrapped in heavy metal drums that will creep right into your head to stay, providing another metallic preview of the album. Stay tuned!

Crematory on "Break Down The Walls":

"Gothic Rock'n Roll Motherfuckers! This is what modern Dark Rock must sound like. After our first Gothic Rock'n Roll hit "The Fallen" from the millennium year 2000, here is the second Gothic Rock'n Roll steam hammer, which drills directly into the auditory canal! The Crematory hit factory is still running at full steam!

"The lyrics of ‘Break Down The Walls’ are about the fact that there will be always someone stronger and better and that sometimes it’s necessary to break some rules to achieve your goal."