Belphegor To Release New Album "The Devils" In June; Streaming New Single "Totentanz - Dance Macabre"

Notorious European diabolical death metal squadron Belphegor have announced that their new studio album entitled "The Devils" will be released on June 24th via Nuclear Blast Records. The pre-order for this 12th full-length in their massive discography starts today and in celebration, Belphegor are proud to unleash a lyric video for the unrelenting first single, "Totentanz - Dance Macabre".

Easter is cancelled - get ready to worship "The Devils!"

Helmuth states:

"Hail Diabolical Death Magick! Today we present the first single titled 'Totentanz - Dance Macabre.' It is the perfect visual style for the lyrical content of this track, the fastest blasting sound collage we have ever composed and released. An honor - this horror."

Tracklisting:

1. The Devils

2. Totentanz - Dance Macabre

3. Glorifizierung des Teufels

4. Damnation - Höllensturz

5. Virtus Asinaria - Prayer

6. Kingdom Of Cold Flesh

7. Ritus Incendium Diabolus

8. Creature Of Fire

9. Blackest Sabbath 1997 *

*re-recorded medley of 'Blackest Ecstasy' and 'Blutsabbath' from 1997's "Blutsabbath" album