Bleed From Within Premiere New Single & Music Video “Stand Down”

Scottish metal band Bleed From Within premiere a new single and an accompanying music video named “Stand Down” as the third track from their impending new effort “Shrine“, due out via Nuclear Blast on June 03rd, 2022.

The band’s drummer Ali Richardson had the following to say about it:

“‘Stand Down‘ addresses the conflict that we’ve seen so much of over the last 18 months. Being locked in the house and having to watch these tragedies unfold on the screen in front of me, I couldn’t help but feel hopeless and sickened by the actions of those responsible. We are battling with that rage throughout the start of the song then by the time we reach the end, we are reflecting upon the possibility of more violence and asking if society has really learnt anything from its past mistakes. I’m sure most people reading this have felt the same anger and confusion in recent history. This song is for you.”