Exocrine Premiere Title Track To New Album “The Hybrid Suns”

Technical death metal band Exocrine premiere the title track to their upcoming fifth studio full-length “The Hybrid Suns“. That album will be released on June 17th by Unique Leader Records.

Comment the band:

“‘The Hybrid Suns‘ is the first titular offering, introducing a new concept with a complex narrative frame to set the tone for the forthcoming album. As usual we have paid particular attention on the technical aspects and the speed, however this time we’ve pushed harder on the epic side of things to create a more grandiose sound!”