Astronoid Premiered New Music Video “Eyes”
A new video from post-metal outfit Astronoid for their latest advance track “Eyes“ has premiered streaming via YouTube for you below. The song will appear on the band's upcoming third studio full-length “Radiant Bloom“. The record is scheduled for a June 03rd release by Periphery‘s label 3DOT Recordings.
Comments singer/guitarist Brett Boland :
“It’s a balance of aggression and emotion. This is our next evolution. It’s a reflection of everything over the past few years, and it’s the most personal album we’ve made so far. ‘Radiant Bloom‘ is about the state of being human and all the trials and tribulations that come along with that. It’s about mundanity and boredom and about everything moving so fast that you feel like you can’t do it all. It’s about the flood of feelings that goes along with everyday experiences and trying to cope with the swirling vortex of life humming around you.”
