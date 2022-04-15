Monuments Premiere New Music Video “Makeshift Harmony”

Progressive metalcore band Monuments premiere a new official music video for their single “Makeshift Harmony”. IThe group’s new album “In Stasis“, which will see a release today, April 15th.

“Temptation – Being lured in by beauty on the outside, but toxicity on the inside. You know it isn’t good for you, but you’re drawn to it anyway. – ‘Caught in your current, I mistake a vulture for a swan.'”