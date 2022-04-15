Monuments Premiere New Music Video “Makeshift Harmony”
Progressive metalcore band Monuments premiere a new official music video for their single “Makeshift Harmony”. IThe group’s new album “In Stasis“, which will see a release today, April 15th.
Comment the outfit:
“Temptation – Being lured in by beauty on the outside, but toxicity on the inside. You know it isn’t good for you, but you’re drawn to it anyway. – ‘Caught in your current, I mistake a vulture for a swan.'”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Windwaker Premiere New Music Video
- Next Article:
Astronoid Premiered New Music Video "Eyes"
0 Comments on "Monuments Premiere New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.