Axioma Premiere New Song "A New Dark Age" From Upcoming New Album "Sepsis"

Cleveland, Ohio-based black metal outfit Axioma premiere a new song entitled “A New Dark Age”, taken from their upcoming new album "Sepsis", which will be out in stores June 24 via Translation Loss.

Check out now "A New Dark Age" streaming via YouTube for you below.

“This was the first song that was musically completed for what was to eventually become the record Sepsis. We played it live as an instrumental a couple of times and it felt great. Then the bottom dropped out of everyone’s perception of humanity. We continued to write more music and then eventually some lyrics were yelled about. ‘A New Dark Age’ became ‘the more things change, the more they stay the same’ thematically. We like to leave ideas open to interpretation, so please enjoy and/or despise our miscreant take on the state of the destruction of the human race by none other than ourselves.”