Sieta Premiere New Song "Knyaz" From Upcoming Reissue Of "Novgorod"
Folk/pagan black metal band Sieta have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere "Knyaz", taken from their impending reissue of their album "Novgorod", which will be co-released by Satanath Records (Georgia) and Red Rivet Records (Japan) on April 24th, 2022.
Check out now "Knyaz" streaming via YouTube for you now below.
