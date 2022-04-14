Exclusive

Sieta Premiere New Song "Knyaz" From Upcoming Reissue Of "Novgorod"

Folk/pagan black metal band Sieta have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere "Knyaz", taken from their impending reissue of their album "Novgorod", which will be co-released by Satanath Records (Georgia) and Red Rivet Records (Japan) on April 24th, 2022.

Check out now "Knyaz" streaming via YouTube for you now below.



