The Halo Effect (Dark Tranquillity, Ex-In Flames) Premiere New Music Video “Days Of The Lost”

Band Photo: In Flames (?)

Swedish melodic death metal band The Halo Effect announce an August 12th release for their debut album “Days Of The Lost“. Five current and former members of In Flames are in the supergroup, who have just premiered a new music video for the album’s title track streaming via YouTube now for you below.

Tells the band’s frontman Mikael Stanne (Dark Tranquillity/Grand Cadaver):

“‘Days Of The Lost‘ is about finding your place in life, about making that outcast experience into something that propels you forward. We all met in our mid teens and we were all trying to find direction, motivation and meaning. Thankfully we found it in creativity and music and we shared this passion and made something from it that remains an essential part of who we are as individuals and as parts of a whole.

So this is us reflecting on our past, while watching a new generation slowly but surely find their path. It’s about standing up, being your true self and about not letting anything stand in your way. Our choices and our paths have led to all kinds of things but we wouldn’t change a thing.”

“Days Of The Lost” track list:

01 – “Shadowminds”

02 – “Days Of The Lost”

03 – “The Needless End”

04 – “Conditional”

05 – “In Broken Trust”

06 – “Gateways”

07 – “A Truth Worth Lying For”

08 – “Feel What I Believe”

09 – “Last Of Our Kind”

10 – “The Most Alone”

The band’s first European/UK tour will take place this fall, with the outfit set to open for Amon Amarth and Machine Head‘s co-headliner.

06/11 Solvesborg, SWE – Sweden Rock Festival

08/05 Wacken, GER – Wacken Open Air

With Amon Amarth & Machine Head:

09/08 Nottingham, UK – Motorpoint Arena

09/09 Cardiff, UK – Motorpoint Arena

09/10 London, UK – The SSE Arena

09/12 Manchester, UK – AO Arena

09/13 Dublin, IRE – 3Arena

09/16 Zurich, SWI – Hallenstadion

09/17 Vienna, AUT – Stadthalle

09/18 Krakow, POL – Tauron Arena

09/20 Tallinn, EST – Saku Arena

09/21 Helsinki, FIN – Ice Hall

09/23 Oslo, NOR – Spektrum

09/24 Stockholm, SWE – Hovet

09/26 Copenhagen, DEN – Forum Black Box

09/27 Hamburg, GER – Barclays Arena

09/28 Frankfurt, GER – Festhalle

09/30 Oberhausen, GER – Konig Pilsener Arena

10/01 Berlin, GER – Velodrom

10/02 Amsterdam, NET – Afas Live

10/04 Milan, ITA – Lorenzini District

10/06 Barcelona, SPA – Sant Jordi

10/07 Madrid, SPA – Vistalegre

10/08 La Coruna, SPA – Coliseum

10/09 Lisbon, POR – Campo Pequeno

10/12 Paris, FRA – Zenith

10/14 Munich, GER – Olympiahalle

10/15 Leipzig, GER – Arena

10/16 Prague, CZE – Tipsport Arena

10/18 Budapest, HUN – Barba Negra

10/20 Esch-sur-Alzette, LUX – Rockhal

10/21 Brussels, BEL – Forest National

10/22 Stuttgart, GER – Schleyerhalle