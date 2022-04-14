The Halo Effect (Dark Tranquillity, Ex-In Flames) Premiere New Music Video “Days Of The Lost”
Band Photo: In Flames (?)
Swedish melodic death metal band The Halo Effect announce an August 12th release for their debut album “Days Of The Lost“. Five current and former members of In Flames are in the supergroup, who have just premiered a new music video for the album’s title track streaming via YouTube now for you below.
Tells the band’s frontman Mikael Stanne (Dark Tranquillity/Grand Cadaver):
“‘Days Of The Lost‘ is about finding your place in life, about making that outcast experience into something that propels you forward. We all met in our mid teens and we were all trying to find direction, motivation and meaning. Thankfully we found it in creativity and music and we shared this passion and made something from it that remains an essential part of who we are as individuals and as parts of a whole.
So this is us reflecting on our past, while watching a new generation slowly but surely find their path. It’s about standing up, being your true self and about not letting anything stand in your way. Our choices and our paths have led to all kinds of things but we wouldn’t change a thing.”
“Days Of The Lost” track list:
01 – “Shadowminds”
02 – “Days Of The Lost”
03 – “The Needless End”
04 – “Conditional”
05 – “In Broken Trust”
06 – “Gateways”
07 – “A Truth Worth Lying For”
08 – “Feel What I Believe”
09 – “Last Of Our Kind”
10 – “The Most Alone”
The band’s first European/UK tour will take place this fall, with the outfit set to open for Amon Amarth and Machine Head‘s co-headliner.
06/11 Solvesborg, SWE – Sweden Rock Festival
08/05 Wacken, GER – Wacken Open Air
With Amon Amarth & Machine Head:
09/08 Nottingham, UK – Motorpoint Arena
09/09 Cardiff, UK – Motorpoint Arena
09/10 London, UK – The SSE Arena
09/12 Manchester, UK – AO Arena
09/13 Dublin, IRE – 3Arena
09/16 Zurich, SWI – Hallenstadion
09/17 Vienna, AUT – Stadthalle
09/18 Krakow, POL – Tauron Arena
09/20 Tallinn, EST – Saku Arena
09/21 Helsinki, FIN – Ice Hall
09/23 Oslo, NOR – Spektrum
09/24 Stockholm, SWE – Hovet
09/26 Copenhagen, DEN – Forum Black Box
09/27 Hamburg, GER – Barclays Arena
09/28 Frankfurt, GER – Festhalle
09/30 Oberhausen, GER – Konig Pilsener Arena
10/01 Berlin, GER – Velodrom
10/02 Amsterdam, NET – Afas Live
10/04 Milan, ITA – Lorenzini District
10/06 Barcelona, SPA – Sant Jordi
10/07 Madrid, SPA – Vistalegre
10/08 La Coruna, SPA – Coliseum
10/09 Lisbon, POR – Campo Pequeno
10/12 Paris, FRA – Zenith
10/14 Munich, GER – Olympiahalle
10/15 Leipzig, GER – Arena
10/16 Prague, CZE – Tipsport Arena
10/18 Budapest, HUN – Barba Negra
10/20 Esch-sur-Alzette, LUX – Rockhal
10/21 Brussels, BEL – Forest National
10/22 Stuttgart, GER – Schleyerhalle
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "The Halo Effect (Ex-In Flames) Premiere New Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.