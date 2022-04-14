Primitive Man Premiere New Song & Music Video “Cage Intimacy”

Doom metal/sludge band Primitive Man will their new EP “Insurmountable” on May 13th, 2022. Today the group premiere the track “Cage Intimacy“ from it, which arrives with an accompanying music video streaming via YouTube for you below.

“Insurmountable” track list:

01 – “This Life”

02 – “Boiled”

03 – “Cage Intimacy”

04 – “Quiet” (The Smashing Pumpkins cover)

Primitive Man are currently out celebrating their tenth anniversary with the following dates booked:

04/14 London, UK – Electrowerkz

04/15 Manchester, UK – The White Hotel

04/16 Edinburg, UK – Legends

04/17 Newcastle, UK – Star And Shadow Cinema

04/18 Sheffield, UK – Record Junkee

04/19 Bristol, UK – The Fleece

w/ Verset Zero:

04/20 Savigny, FRA – Le Temple L’Empreinte

04/21-24 Tilburg, NET – Roadburn Festival

04/25 Berlin, GER – Urban Spree

04/26 Malmo, SWE – Plan B

04/27 Stockholm, SWE – Hus7

04/28 Goteborg, SWE – The Abyss

04/29 Aalborg, DEN – 1000 Fryd

04/30 Kiel, GER – Alte Meierei

Primitive Man:

05/12-13 Austin, TX – Oblivion Access Fest

w/ Mortiferum, Jarhead Fertilizer, Body Void, Elizabeth Colour Wheel:

05/17 New Orleans, LA – Gasa Gasa

05/18 Memphis, TN – Growlers

05/19 Nashville, TN – DRKMTTR

05/20 Atlanta, GA – The Earl

05/21 Orlando, FL – Will’s Pub

05/23 Savannah, GA – Lodge of Sorrow

05/24 Charlotte, NC – Snug Harbor

05/25 Raleigh, NC – The Pour House

05/26 Baltimore, MD – Maryland Deathfest (Primitive Man & Mortiferum only)

05/28 Syracuse, NY – Lost Horizon

05/29 Albany, NY – Empire Underground

05/30 Winooski, VT Monkey House

06/02 New Haven, CT – State House

06/03 Cambridge, MA – Middle East

06/04 Portland, ME – The Space

06/05 Quebec City, QC – L’Anti

06/06 Montréal, QC – Les Foufounes Électriques

06/10 Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop (no Jarhead Fertilizer)

06/12 Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Funhouse

06/13 Columbus, OH – Big Room Bar

06/14 Grand Rapids, MI – Pyramid Scheme

06/15 Detroit, MI – Sanctuary

06/16 Indianapolis, IN – Black Circle Brewing Co.

06/17 Chicago, IL – Reggies

06/18 Milwaukee, WI – Cactus Club

06/19 St Paul, MN – Turf Club

06/21 Fargo, ND – The Aquarium

06/22 Winnipeg, MB – Park Theatre

06/22-24 Calgary, AB – Sled Island Music & Arts Festival (Primitive Man only)

06/24 Edmonton, AB – Starlite Room

06/27 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw

06/28 Bellingham, WA – Shakedown

06/29 Seattle, WA – Substation

w/ Jarhead Fertilizer, Body Void, Elizabeth Colour Wheel & Spirit Possession:

07/05 Portland, OR – Dante’s

07/07 Oakland, CA – Starline Social Club

07/08 Los Angeles, CA – Catch One

07/09 Costa Mesa, CA – The Wayfarer

07/10 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

07/12 Las Vegas, NV – Backstage Bar

07/13 Phoenix, AZ – The Rebel Lounge

07/14 Albuquerque, NM – Sister Bar

w/ Indian, Body Void, Jarhead Fertilizer, , Elizabeth Colour Wheel & Spirit Possession:

07/15 Denver, CO – The Bluebird Theater

Primitive Man:

08/19-21st Las Vegas, NV – Psycho Las Vegas