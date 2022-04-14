Primitive Man Premiere New Song & Music Video “Cage Intimacy”
Doom metal/sludge band Primitive Man will their new EP “Insurmountable” on May 13th, 2022. Today the group premiere the track “Cage Intimacy“ from it, which arrives with an accompanying music video streaming via YouTube for you below.
“Insurmountable” track list:
01 – “This Life”
02 – “Boiled”
03 – “Cage Intimacy”
04 – “Quiet” (The Smashing Pumpkins cover)
Primitive Man are currently out celebrating their tenth anniversary with the following dates booked:
04/14 London, UK – Electrowerkz
04/15 Manchester, UK – The White Hotel
04/16 Edinburg, UK – Legends
04/17 Newcastle, UK – Star And Shadow Cinema
04/18 Sheffield, UK – Record Junkee
04/19 Bristol, UK – The Fleece
w/ Verset Zero:
04/20 Savigny, FRA – Le Temple L’Empreinte
04/21-24 Tilburg, NET – Roadburn Festival
04/25 Berlin, GER – Urban Spree
04/26 Malmo, SWE – Plan B
04/27 Stockholm, SWE – Hus7
04/28 Goteborg, SWE – The Abyss
04/29 Aalborg, DEN – 1000 Fryd
04/30 Kiel, GER – Alte Meierei
Primitive Man:
05/12-13 Austin, TX – Oblivion Access Fest
w/ Mortiferum, Jarhead Fertilizer, Body Void, Elizabeth Colour Wheel:
05/17 New Orleans, LA – Gasa Gasa
05/18 Memphis, TN – Growlers
05/19 Nashville, TN – DRKMTTR
05/20 Atlanta, GA – The Earl
05/21 Orlando, FL – Will’s Pub
05/23 Savannah, GA – Lodge of Sorrow
05/24 Charlotte, NC – Snug Harbor
05/25 Raleigh, NC – The Pour House
05/26 Baltimore, MD – Maryland Deathfest (Primitive Man & Mortiferum only)
05/28 Syracuse, NY – Lost Horizon
05/29 Albany, NY – Empire Underground
05/30 Winooski, VT Monkey House
06/02 New Haven, CT – State House
06/03 Cambridge, MA – Middle East
06/04 Portland, ME – The Space
06/05 Quebec City, QC – L’Anti
06/06 Montréal, QC – Les Foufounes Électriques
06/10 Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop (no Jarhead Fertilizer)
06/12 Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Funhouse
06/13 Columbus, OH – Big Room Bar
06/14 Grand Rapids, MI – Pyramid Scheme
06/15 Detroit, MI – Sanctuary
06/16 Indianapolis, IN – Black Circle Brewing Co.
06/17 Chicago, IL – Reggies
06/18 Milwaukee, WI – Cactus Club
06/19 St Paul, MN – Turf Club
06/21 Fargo, ND – The Aquarium
06/22 Winnipeg, MB – Park Theatre
06/22-24 Calgary, AB – Sled Island Music & Arts Festival (Primitive Man only)
06/24 Edmonton, AB – Starlite Room
06/27 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw
06/28 Bellingham, WA – Shakedown
06/29 Seattle, WA – Substation
w/ Jarhead Fertilizer, Body Void, Elizabeth Colour Wheel & Spirit Possession:
07/05 Portland, OR – Dante’s
07/07 Oakland, CA – Starline Social Club
07/08 Los Angeles, CA – Catch One
07/09 Costa Mesa, CA – The Wayfarer
07/10 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick
07/12 Las Vegas, NV – Backstage Bar
07/13 Phoenix, AZ – The Rebel Lounge
07/14 Albuquerque, NM – Sister Bar
w/ Indian, Body Void, Jarhead Fertilizer, , Elizabeth Colour Wheel & Spirit Possession:
07/15 Denver, CO – The Bluebird Theater
Primitive Man:
08/19-21st Las Vegas, NV – Psycho Las Vegas
