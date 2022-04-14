Volbeat Premiere New Official Music Video “Temple Of Ekur”
Danish metal band Volbeat premiere ta new official music video for their song “Temple Of Ekur“. That track is taken from the band’s latest album “Servant Of The Mind“.
