Unto Others Premiere New Music Video “Heroin”

Band Photo: Behemoth (?)

Portland, Oregon gothic metal band Unto Others premiered a new official music video for their track “Heroin” streaming via YouTube for you below. The group tapped Zev Deans (Ghost, Gojira) to prodcue the video.

Comments vocalist/guitarist Gabriel Franco:

“Finally giving this song its moment in the sun. This one was a weird one to write in that it just kind of happened in a couple hours. but was a solid accident. It has now become one of my favorite tracks on the record. Zev and team knocked it out of the park.”

Unto Others will join Arch Enemy and Behemoth‘s co-headlining North American tour as opener. The trek will also be supported by Napalm Death.

04/16 Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

04/18 San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theatre

04/19 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live

04/21 St Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

04/22 Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

04/23 Charlotte. NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

04/25 Toronto, ON – Rebel

04/26 Montreal, QC – Mtelus

04/27 Syracuse, NY – Lost Horizon (no Arch Enemy/Behemoth)

04/28 New York, NY – Terminal 5

04/29 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

04/30 Worcester, MA – Palladium

05/02 Chicago, IL – The Riviera Theatre

05/04 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

05/06 Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theater (no Arch Enemy/Behemoth)

05/07 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

05/08 Boise, ID – The Shredder (no Arch Enemy/Behemoth/Napalm Death) (feat. Aterrima & Serpent Hour Ritual)

05/09 Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

05/10 Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre

05/11 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

05/13 Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre

05/15 Los Angeles, CA – The Hollywood Palladium