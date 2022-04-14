Unto Others Premiere New Music Video “Heroin”
Portland, Oregon gothic metal band Unto Others premiered a new official music video for their track “Heroin” streaming via YouTube for you below. The group tapped Zev Deans (Ghost, Gojira) to prodcue the video.
Comments vocalist/guitarist Gabriel Franco:
“Finally giving this song its moment in the sun. This one was a weird one to write in that it just kind of happened in a couple hours. but was a solid accident. It has now become one of my favorite tracks on the record. Zev and team knocked it out of the park.”
Unto Others will join Arch Enemy and Behemoth‘s co-headlining North American tour as opener. The trek will also be supported by Napalm Death.
04/16 Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre
04/18 San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theatre
04/19 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live
04/21 St Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
04/22 Atlanta, GA – The Eastern
04/23 Charlotte. NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
04/25 Toronto, ON – Rebel
04/26 Montreal, QC – Mtelus
04/27 Syracuse, NY – Lost Horizon (no Arch Enemy/Behemoth)
04/28 New York, NY – Terminal 5
04/29 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
04/30 Worcester, MA – Palladium
05/02 Chicago, IL – The Riviera Theatre
05/04 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
05/06 Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theater (no Arch Enemy/Behemoth)
05/07 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
05/08 Boise, ID – The Shredder (no Arch Enemy/Behemoth/Napalm Death) (feat. Aterrima & Serpent Hour Ritual)
05/09 Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
05/10 Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre
05/11 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
05/13 Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre
05/15 Los Angeles, CA – The Hollywood Palladium
