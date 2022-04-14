Wormrot Premiere New Single “When Talking Fails, It’s Time For Violence”
Singapore grindcore outfit Wormrot premiere their new advance track “When Talking Fails, It’s Time For Violence“. It’s the latest single to emerge from the group's upcoming effort named “Hiss“, due out on July 08th, 2022 via Earache.
