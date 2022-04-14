Motor Sister (Anthrax, Armored Saint, The Cult, Etc.) Premiere “Right There, Just Like That”
Motor Sister - the supergroup led by vocalist/guitarist Jim Wilson (Mother Superior) and guitarist Scott Ian (Anthrax) - premiere their new single “Right There, Just Like That“. Completing the band's lineup are Joey Vera (Armored Saint) on bass and John Tempesta (The Cult, ex-White Zombie) on drums. A May 06th release date via Metal Blade Records has been slated for the band’s new album “Get Off“.
Says Wilson:
“The riff was so driving and sexy, the song had to be about a girl who just wants to have fun! And it really shows the strength we have with two strong singers.”
Adds Vera:
“To me this tune has a great nod to our early 70’s influences without it sounding trite. It sounds fresh and modern while still feeling familiar.”
