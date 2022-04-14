Within Destruction Premiere New Music Video “Nightmare”



Tells the band’s drummer Luka Vezzosi:

“We’re very excited to finally start showing everyone what we’ve been working on for the past two years. ‘Nightmare‘ continues in the direction we envisioned with ‘Yokai‘ in 2020 and is one of the grooviest songs we’ve ever made. The song is packed with heavy riffs, distorted 808 basslines, groovy drums and is built around a big chorus that includes something we’ve never done before, but finally had the perfect moment and reason to do. Mixing and mastering was done by Jeff Dunne who worked with Motionless in White, Ice Nine Kills, Veil of Maya, etc. and he without a doubt made the most massive sound we’ve ever had.”

Within Destruction will be out on the road together with Enterprise Earth, Sentinels and Great American Ghost on the below summer run:

07/22 Seattle, WA – El Corazon

07/23 Portland, OR – Dantes

07/25 Roseville, CA – Goldfields

07/26 Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction

07/27 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater

07/28 El Paso, TX – Rockhouse

07/29 Dallas, TX – Club Dada

07/30 Austin, TX – Come & Take It

07/31 Houston, TX – The Secret Group

08/02 Tampa, FL – The Brass Mug

08/03 West Palm, FL – Respectable

08/04 Orlando, FL – The Haven

08/05 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

08/06 Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theater

08/07 Nashville, TN – The End

08/09 Allentown, PA – Planet Trog

08/10 Hartford, CT – Webster Underground

08/11 Brooklyn, NY – Knitting Factory

08/12 Kent, OH – The Outpost

08/13 Detroit, MI – The Sanctuary

08/14 Chicago, IL – WC Social Club

08/16 Indianapolis, IN – Emerson Theater

08/17 Rock Island, IL – Skylark

08/18 Sioux City, IA – The Marquee

08/19 Denver, CO – HQ

08/20 Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court