Within Destruction Premiere New Music Video “Nightmare”
Slovenia-based deathcore outfit Within Destruction premiere a new official music video for their new track “Nightmare“.
Tells the band’s drummer Luka Vezzosi:
“We’re very excited to finally start showing everyone what we’ve been working on for the past two years. ‘Nightmare‘ continues in the direction we envisioned with ‘Yokai‘ in 2020 and is one of the grooviest songs we’ve ever made. The song is packed with heavy riffs, distorted 808 basslines, groovy drums and is built around a big chorus that includes something we’ve never done before, but finally had the perfect moment and reason to do. Mixing and mastering was done by Jeff Dunne who worked with Motionless in White, Ice Nine Kills, Veil of Maya, etc. and he without a doubt made the most massive sound we’ve ever had.”
Within Destruction will be out on the road together with Enterprise Earth, Sentinels and Great American Ghost on the below summer run:
07/22 Seattle, WA – El Corazon
07/23 Portland, OR – Dantes
07/25 Roseville, CA – Goldfields
07/26 Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction
07/27 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater
07/28 El Paso, TX – Rockhouse
07/29 Dallas, TX – Club Dada
07/30 Austin, TX – Come & Take It
07/31 Houston, TX – The Secret Group
08/02 Tampa, FL – The Brass Mug
08/03 West Palm, FL – Respectable
08/04 Orlando, FL – The Haven
08/05 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade
08/06 Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theater
08/07 Nashville, TN – The End
08/09 Allentown, PA – Planet Trog
08/10 Hartford, CT – Webster Underground
08/11 Brooklyn, NY – Knitting Factory
08/12 Kent, OH – The Outpost
08/13 Detroit, MI – The Sanctuary
08/14 Chicago, IL – WC Social Club
08/16 Indianapolis, IN – Emerson Theater
08/17 Rock Island, IL – Skylark
08/18 Sioux City, IA – The Marquee
08/19 Denver, CO – HQ
08/20 Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court
