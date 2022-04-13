Exclusive

Morfer Premiere New Single "Through The Forest" From Upcoming New Album "Tribunal"

Kyrgyzstan-based black metal band Morfer have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their new single “Through The Forest”, taken from their impending new album "Tribunal", which will be released on April 20th by Satanath Records (Georgia) and More Hate Productions.

Check out now "Through The Forest" streaming via YouTube for you below.



