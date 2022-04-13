See: Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz Shows Five Vocal Exercises

In the below video Arch Enemy vocalist Alissa White-Gluz shows five vocal exercises that the every frontman/frontwoman can do even outside your bandroom.

In other news Arch Enemy’s new album "Deceivers" will be released on July 29th by Century Media Records.





Suggests White-Gluz:

“Your voice is an instrument like any other, and requires maintenance and regular check-ins. So first, what I like to do every morning when I wake up, is I start off with one of the easiest and most gentle vocal exercises, and that is a hum on an ‘NG’ sound. It’s an ‘NG’ sound as in the word ‘sing’ — so, that last sound that you make, with ‘NG,’ actually raises the soft palate and allows you to kind of access that part of your voice that you really want to be tuned into when singing. So, at your desk, or on the bus, or whatever you gotta do, you can always just sit there, choose a note that’s pretty similar to the note that you speak on…and just hum an ‘NG’ on that.”