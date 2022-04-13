Brutality Premiere New Single "Orchestrated Devastation" From Upcoming New Album "Sempiternity"
Tampa, Florida-based death metal band Brutality premiere a new song entitled “Orchestrated Devastation”, taken from their upcoming new album "Sempiternity. The effort is set for release in digital, CD and LP formats via Emanzipation Productions on May 27.
Check out now "Orchestrated Devastation" streaming via YouTube for you below.
Says frontman Scott Reigel:
“The title came from a short bio written about us for Milwaukee Metal Fest in 1996. Since then it’s been out motto about our music. We later used the title for our compilation album that was released in 2014. In 2018 we started writing a song and used it once again. Lyrically the song is about how our world leaders have a plan to use fear, war, religion and social media to keep humanity under control for their self preservation.”
