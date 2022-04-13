Knoll Premiere New Song "Felled Plume" From Upcoming New Album "Metempiric"

Deathgrind sextet Knoll premiere a new song titled “Felled Plume”, taken from their upcoming new album "Metempiric", which is slated for independent release on June 24th, 2022.

Check out now "Felled Plume" streaming via YouTube for you below.

Comments vocalist James Eubanks:

“’Felled Plume’ is equal parts a lament of epiphany and a lapse in the illusion of guidance. It is the first piece released off of Metempiric and a continuation of visual woes with our friend Frank Huang.”