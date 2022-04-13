Knoll Premiere New Song "Felled Plume" From Upcoming New Album "Metempiric"
Deathgrind sextet Knoll premiere a new song titled “Felled Plume”, taken from their upcoming new album "Metempiric", which is slated for independent release on June 24th, 2022.
Check out now "Felled Plume" streaming via YouTube for you below.
Comments vocalist James Eubanks:
“’Felled Plume’ is equal parts a lament of epiphany and a lapse in the illusion of guidance. It is the first piece released off of Metempiric and a continuation of visual woes with our friend Frank Huang.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Zornestrieb Premiere New Track "Lichtblicke"
- Next Article:
Brutality Premiere New Single
0 Comments on "Knoll Premiere New Song 'Felled Plume'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.