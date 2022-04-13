Zornestrieb Premiere New Track "Lichtblicke" From Upcoming New Album "Der Eskapist"

German atmospheric black metal unit Zornestrieb premiere a new track named “Lichtblicke”, taken from their upcoming new album "Der Eskapist". The record is set for release on April 22nd by the Casus Belli Musica and Beverina Productions.

Check out now "Lichtblicke" streaming via YouTube for you below.