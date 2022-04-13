Zornestrieb Premiere New Track "Lichtblicke" From Upcoming New Album "Der Eskapist"
German atmospheric black metal unit Zornestrieb premiere a new track named “Lichtblicke”, taken from their upcoming new album "Der Eskapist". The record is set for release on April 22nd by the Casus Belli Musica and Beverina Productions.
Check out now "Lichtblicke" streaming via YouTube for you below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Defect Designer Premiere First New Song In 7 Years
- Next Article:
Knoll Premiere New Song "Felled Plume"
0 Comments on "Zornestrieb Premiere New Track 'Lichtblicke'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.