Headline News

Defect Designer Premiere New Song "Trolls" From Upcoming New Album "Neanderthal"

Defect Designer premiere a new song entitled “Trolls”, taken from their upcoming new album "Neanderthal", which will be released later this year by Transcending Obscurity Records. The record marks the band's first new album in seven years.

Check out now "Trolls" streaming via YouTube for you below.



