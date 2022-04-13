Grand Cadaver (Dark Tranquillity, Ex-Katatonia, Etc.) Premiere “World Mausoleum” Music Video
Band Photo: Dark Tranquillity (?)
Grand Cadaver (Dark Tranqullity, Expulsion, etc.) premiere a new music video for their track “World Mausoleum“. That song is off the group’s debut studio full-length “Into The Maw Of Death“, which was released in 2021.
Grand Cadaver are:
Vocals: Mikael Stanne (Dark Tranquillity & The Halo Effect)
Guitars: Stefan Lagergren (Expulsion)
Guitars: Alex Stjernfeldt (Novarupta & Let Them Hang)
Bass Christian Jansson (Pagandom)
Drums: Daniel Liljekvist (ex-Katatonia)
