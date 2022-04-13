Grand Cadaver (Dark Tranquillity, Ex-Katatonia, Etc.) Premiere “World Mausoleum” Music Video

Band Photo: Dark Tranquillity (?)

Grand Cadaver (Dark Tranqullity, Expulsion, etc.) premiere a new music video for their track “World Mausoleum“. That song is off the group’s debut studio full-length “Into The Maw Of Death“, which was released in 2021.

Grand Cadaver are:

Vocals: Mikael Stanne (Dark Tranquillity & The Halo Effect)

Guitars: Stefan Lagergren (Expulsion)

Guitars: Alex Stjernfeldt (Novarupta & Let Them Hang)

Bass Christian Jansson (Pagandom)

Drums: Daniel Liljekvist (ex-Katatonia)