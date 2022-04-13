"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Grand Cadaver (Dark Tranquillity, Ex-Katatonia, Etc.) Premiere “World Mausoleum” Music Video

posted Apr 13, 2022 at 2:34 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Grand Cadaver (Dark Tranqullity, Expulsion, etc.) premiere a new music video for their track “World Mausoleum“. That song is off the group’s debut studio full-length “Into The Maw Of Death“, which was released in 2021.

Grand Cadaver are:

Vocals: Mikael Stanne (Dark Tranquillity & The Halo Effect)
Guitars: Stefan Lagergren (Expulsion)
Guitars: Alex Stjernfeldt (Novarupta & Let Them Hang)
Bass Christian Jansson (Pagandom)
Drums: Daniel Liljekvist (ex-Katatonia)

