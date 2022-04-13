Stöner (Ex-Kyuss/Queens Of The Stone Age) Premiere New Single “Strawberry Creek (Dirty Feet)”
Stöner return with another new track from their impending sophomore studio full-length “Totally…“. You can check out the new single “Strawberry Creek (Dirty Feet)“ streaming via YouTube for you below. Heavy Psych Sounds will release “Totally…” on May 06th, 2022.
Says the band’s Brant Björk:
“When the summer months roll into the desert, the heat burns your feet. So we desert folk take a ride up the mountainside to Strawberry Creek. You’re sure to cool off but you’ll still have dirty feet. And that’s totally ok.”
In addition to Björk, the band feature Nick Oliveri (ex-Kyuss/Queens Of The Stone Age) along with Ryan Güt.
Stöner’s touring plans will see them out on the road across the UK and Europe on the below dates:
04/22 Galway, IRR – Monroes Live
04/23 Limerick, IRE – Dolan’s Warehouse
04/24 Cork, IRE – Cyprus Avenue
04/25 Belfast, IRE – Limelight 2
04/26 Dublin, IRE – Opium
04/28 Glasgow, UK – The Garage
04/29 Leeds, UK – The Warehouse
04/30 London, UK – Desertfest
05/02 Manchester, UK – Academy 3
05/03 Birmingham, UK – The Mill
05/04 Bristol, UK – Thekla
05/06 Hasselt, BEL – Muziekodroom
05/07 Nijmegen, NET – Sonicwhip
05/08 Aachen, GER – Musikbunker
05/09 Hamburg, GER – Knust
05/10 Esch-sur-Alzette, LUX – Kulturfabrik
05/11 Belfort, FRA – La Poudriere
05/12 Paris, FRA – Nouveau Casino
05/13 Toulouse, FRA – Connexion Live
05/14 Madrid, SPA – Kristonfest
05/15 Barcelona, SPA – Wolf
05/17 Dudingen, SWI – Bad Bonn
05/18 Winterthur, SWI – Gaswerk
05/19 Wien, AUT – Arena
05/20 Graz, AUT – PPC
05/21 Salzburg, AUT – Rockhouse
05/22 Aschaffenburg, GER – Colos-Saal
05/23 Munich, GER – Feierwerk
05/24 Erlangen, GER – Kulturzentrum
05/25 Dortmund, GER – Musiktheater Piano
05/26 Marburg, GER – Kulturzentrium KFZ
05/27 Dresden, GER – Beatpol
05/29 Berlin, GER – Desertfest Berlin
