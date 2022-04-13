Stöner (Ex-Kyuss/Queens Of The Stone Age) Premiere New Single “Strawberry Creek (Dirty Feet)”

Stöner return with another new track from their impending sophomore studio full-length “Totally…“. You can check out the new single “Strawberry Creek (Dirty Feet)“ streaming via YouTube for you below. Heavy Psych Sounds will release “Totally…” on May 06th, 2022.

Says the band’s Brant Björk:

“When the summer months roll into the desert, the heat burns your feet. So we desert folk take a ride up the mountainside to Strawberry Creek. You’re sure to cool off but you’ll still have dirty feet. And that’s totally ok.”

In addition to Björk, the band feature Nick Oliveri (ex-Kyuss/Queens Of The Stone Age) along with Ryan Güt.

Stöner’s touring plans will see them out on the road across the UK and Europe on the below dates:

04/22 Galway, IRR – Monroes Live

04/23 Limerick, IRE – Dolan’s Warehouse

04/24 Cork, IRE – Cyprus Avenue

04/25 Belfast, IRE – Limelight 2

04/26 Dublin, IRE – Opium

04/28 Glasgow, UK – The Garage

04/29 Leeds, UK – The Warehouse

04/30 London, UK – Desertfest

05/02 Manchester, UK – Academy 3

05/03 Birmingham, UK – The Mill

05/04 Bristol, UK – Thekla

05/06 Hasselt, BEL – Muziekodroom

05/07 Nijmegen, NET – Sonicwhip

05/08 Aachen, GER – Musikbunker

05/09 Hamburg, GER – Knust

05/10 Esch-sur-Alzette, LUX – Kulturfabrik

05/11 Belfort, FRA – La Poudriere

05/12 Paris, FRA – Nouveau Casino

05/13 Toulouse, FRA – Connexion Live

05/14 Madrid, SPA – Kristonfest

05/15 Barcelona, SPA – Wolf

05/17 Dudingen, SWI – Bad Bonn

05/18 Winterthur, SWI – Gaswerk

05/19 Wien, AUT – Arena

05/20 Graz, AUT – PPC

05/21 Salzburg, AUT – Rockhouse

05/22 Aschaffenburg, GER – Colos-Saal

05/23 Munich, GER – Feierwerk

05/24 Erlangen, GER – Kulturzentrum

05/25 Dortmund, GER – Musiktheater Piano

05/26 Marburg, GER – Kulturzentrium KFZ

05/27 Dresden, GER – Beatpol

05/29 Berlin, GER – Desertfest Berlin