Hollow Front Premiere New Music Video “Heritage”
Michigan metal band Hollow Front premiere a new official music video for “Heritage” streaming below. A May 27th release date has been scheduled for their third studio full-length “The Price Of Dreaming” by UNFD.
Tell the band:
“‘Heritage‘ was created as a response to those who validate systemic racism by justifying it under the guise of ‘heritage.’ If anyone claims their ‘heritage’ allows for hate to thrive, and violence against a targeted group of people to be inconsequential, then this song is for them.”
Hollow Front will be out on the below trek with August Burns Red, We Came As Romans and Void Of Vision.
07/15 Harrisburg, PA – HMAC
07/16 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
07/17 Providence, RI – The Strand
07/19 Rochester, NY – Anthology
07/20 Hartford, CT – The Webster
07/22 Baltimore, MD – Ram’s Head Live
07/23 Norfolk, VA – Norva
07/24 Asheville, NC – Orange Peel
07/25 Knoxville, TN – The Mill & Mine
07/26 Columbia, SC – The Senate
07/28 Birmingham, AL – Iron City
07/29 New Orleans, LA – Republic
07/30 Austin, TX – Emos
07/31 Corpus Christi, TX – Brewster Street
08/01 Tucson, AZ – Encore
08/03 San Diego, CA – Soma
08/04 Santa Cruz, CA – Catalyst
08/05 Sacramento, CA – Ace Of Spades
08/06 Portland, OR – Roseland
08/08 Seattle, WA – Showbox Market
08/09 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory
08/10 Boise, ID – Knitting Factory
08/12 Great Falls, MT – The Newberry
08/13 Billings, MT – Zoo Montana
08/14 Fargo, ND – Fargo Brewing Outdoors
08/16 Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore
08/18 Lincoln, NE – Bourbon St
08/19 Des Moines, IA – Val Air
08/20 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave
08/21 Bloomington, IL – Castle Theater
08/23 Ft. Wayne, IN – Piere’s
08/24 Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts
08/25 Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom
08/27 Long Island, NY – Paramount
