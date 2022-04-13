Hollow Front Premiere New Music Video “Heritage”

Michigan metal band Hollow Front premiere a new official music video for “Heritage” streaming below. A May 27th release date has been scheduled for their third studio full-length “The Price Of Dreaming” by UNFD.

Tell the band:

“‘Heritage‘ was created as a response to those who validate systemic racism by justifying it under the guise of ‘heritage.’ If anyone claims their ‘heritage’ allows for hate to thrive, and violence against a targeted group of people to be inconsequential, then this song is for them.”



Hollow Front will be out on the below trek with August Burns Red, We Came As Romans and Void Of Vision.

07/15 Harrisburg, PA – HMAC

07/16 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

07/17 Providence, RI – The Strand

07/19 Rochester, NY – Anthology

07/20 Hartford, CT – The Webster

07/22 Baltimore, MD – Ram’s Head Live

07/23 Norfolk, VA – Norva

07/24 Asheville, NC – Orange Peel

07/25 Knoxville, TN – The Mill & Mine

07/26 Columbia, SC – The Senate

07/28 Birmingham, AL – Iron City

07/29 New Orleans, LA – Republic

07/30 Austin, TX – Emos

07/31 Corpus Christi, TX – Brewster Street

08/01 Tucson, AZ – Encore

08/03 San Diego, CA – Soma

08/04 Santa Cruz, CA – Catalyst

08/05 Sacramento, CA – Ace Of Spades

08/06 Portland, OR – Roseland

08/08 Seattle, WA – Showbox Market

08/09 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

08/10 Boise, ID – Knitting Factory

08/12 Great Falls, MT – The Newberry

08/13 Billings, MT – Zoo Montana

08/14 Fargo, ND – Fargo Brewing Outdoors

08/16 Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore

08/18 Lincoln, NE – Bourbon St

08/19 Des Moines, IA – Val Air

08/20 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

08/21 Bloomington, IL – Castle Theater

08/23 Ft. Wayne, IN – Piere’s

08/24 Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts

08/25 Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom

08/27 Long Island, NY – Paramount