Exclusive

Annihilation Rite Premiere New Song "The Abyss" From Upcoming New Album "World Below"

German black metal unit Annihilation Rite premiere a new song entitled “The Abyss”, taken from their impending new album "World Below", which will be out in stores April 28th, 2022 via Satanath Records.

Check out now "The Abyss" streaming via YouTube for you below.



