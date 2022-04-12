"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Exclusive

Annihilation Rite Premiere New Song "The Abyss" From Upcoming New Album "World Below"

posted Apr 12, 2022 at 4:20 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

German black metal unit Annihilation Rite premiere a new song entitled “The Abyss”, taken from their impending new album "World Below", which will be out in stores April 28th, 2022 via Satanath Records.

Check out now "The Abyss" streaming via YouTube for you below.


What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Annihilation Rite Premiere New Song 'The Abyss'"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 