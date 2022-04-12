Sijjeel Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "Inverted Contentment In Salvation" From Upcoming New Album "Salvation Within Insanity"

Multi-national brutal death metal band Sijjeel premiere a new song and lyric video “Inverted Contentment In Salvation”, taken from their upcoming new album "Salvation Within Insanity", which will be out in stores June 3rd, 2022 via Comatose Music.

Check out now "Inverted Contentment In Salvation" streaming via YouTube for you below.