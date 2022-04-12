Greylotus Premiere New Song & Music Video "Azure Rain" From Upcoming New Album "Dawnfall"

Baltimore progressive tech-death metal quintet Greylotus premiere a new song and music video by the name of “Azure Rain”. The single is off the upcoming album "Dawnfall", due out July 08,, 2022.

Check out now "Azure Rain" streaming via YouTube for you below.





Explain the band:

"Dawnfall serves as a follow-up statement to the Savior EP, which dealt with thrusting inner demons borne of trauma and mental health struggles out into the open, and accepting the reality of existing with them.

"In the metaphor of the lotus' life-cycle, Savior represented the stage in which the seed is buried under the mud – shelled in, unaware, and unable to budge from what it has known. Dawnfall embodies the process of breaking out of the shell and traveling toward the sun's light, reaching through murky waters and currents, struggling to separate True North from tricks of the refracted light.

"Dawnfall explores the self-doubt that accompanies the realization that healing is a non-linear process. It wanders through the pits of self-judgment and confronts what follows when an individual accepts that the best version of themselves is not constrained by perfection."