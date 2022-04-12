Paganizer Premiere New Song "Beyond the Macabre" From Upcoming New Album "Beyond the Macabre"

Swedish death metal band Paganizer premiere a new song entitled “Beyond the Macabre”, taken from their upcoming new album of the same name. Transcending Obscurity Records will release "Beyond the Macabre" on CD, cassette tape, and LP vinyl format on June 24th.

