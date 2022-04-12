Circle of Chaos Premiere New Song & Music Video "Purgatory" From Upcoming New Album "Forlorn Reign"
Swedish death metal band Circle of Chaos premiere a new song and music video named “Purgatory”, taken from their upcoming new album "Forlorn Reign", which will be co-released by Satanath Records and The Ritual Productions on April 22nd, 2022.
The record was mixed and mastered by Jari Lindholm, and features cover art done by JRMR Artworks. Check out now "Purgatory" streaming via YouTube for you below.
Circle of Chaos are:
HG Hogström – guitars
Jimmy Lundberg – guitars
Per Kolderup-Finstad – vocals
Mark Negro Villa – drums
Maël Nagot – bass
