Soundgarden, Nirvana & Pearl Jam Members Join Forces In New Supergroup 3rd Secret

The new supergroup named 3rd Secret finds guitarist Kim Thayil (Soundgarden), drummer Matt Camreon (Soundgarden/Pearl Jam) and bassist Krist Novoselic (ex-Nirvana) teaming up. Also featured in the lineup is guitarist Jon “Bubba” Dupree (ex-Void) and frontwomen Jennifer Johnson and Jillian Raye, who also are part of Novoselic' other project Giants In The Trees.



