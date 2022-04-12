Soundgarden, Nirvana & Pearl Jam Members Join Forces In New Supergroup 3rd Secret
The new supergroup named 3rd Secret finds guitarist Kim Thayil (Soundgarden), drummer Matt Camreon (Soundgarden/Pearl Jam) and bassist Krist Novoselic (ex-Nirvana) teaming up. Also featured in the lineup is guitarist Jon “Bubba” Dupree (ex-Void) and frontwomen Jennifer Johnson and Jillian Raye, who also are part of Novoselic' other project Giants In The Trees.
