Machine Head Premiere New Single & Music Video “Chøke Øn The Ashes Øf Yøur Hate”

Bay Are thrash metal veterans of Machine Head have set “Øf Kingdøm And Crøwn” as the title to their tenth studio full-length. That album is scheduled for an August 26th release date by Nuclear Blast and Imperium Recordings. A new official music video for their new track “Chøke Øn The Ashes Øf Yøur Hate” has premiered online streaming via YouTube for you below.







Explains the band's latest press release:

”A 13-song concept album, “Øf Kingdøm And Crøwn” explores ‘a decimated futuristic wasteland where the sky is stained crimson red.

Ares‘: (pronounced Aries): our main, who loses the love of his life (Amethyst) and goes on a murderous rampage against the vile sect responsibly for her murder.

‘Eros‘ (pronounced Arrows): the perpetrator, who loses his mother to a drug overdose and becomes radicalized in the aftermath. Eros goes off the deep end manifesting his own killing spree.’

Adss Machine Head mainman Robb Flynn:

“Thanks to my 2 teenage boys my family has become obsessed with this awesome Japanese anime series called ‘Attack On Titan‘. The album’s concept was loosely inspired by the series in the senses that in the storyline, there is no ‘good’ or ‘bad’ guy, both characters believe they’re doing the right thing as it applies to their being, but make no mistake, both are committing acts of pure atrocity and evil. The opening track ‘Slaughter The Martyr‘ is basically our character #1’s origin story.”

In addition to Flynn and bassist/vocalist Jared MacEachern, current Machine Head guitarist Waclaw “Vogg” Kieltyka (Decapitated) was taking part in the studio sessions for this effort. While Matt Alston holds the drumming position in the group’s touring lineup, Entheos/ex-Animals As Leaders drummer Navene Koperweis took on the drumming duties for the album in the studio.

“Øf Kingdøm And Crøwn” track list:

01 – “Slaughter The Martyr”

02 – “Chøke Øn The Ashes Øf Yøur Hate”

03 – “Becøme The Firestørm”

04 – “Øverdøse”

05 – “My Hands Are Empty”

06 – “Unhalløwed”

07 – “Assimilate”

08 – “Kill Thy Enemies”

09 – “Nø Gøds, Nø Masters”

10 – “Bløødshøt”

11 – “Røtten”

12 – “Terminus”

13 – “Arrøws In Wørds Frøm The Sky”

Select editions of the album will feature the bonus tracks “Exterøceptiøn” and an acoustic performance of “Arrøws In Wørds Frøm The Sky“.