Disharmony Premiere New Song "Cruel And Bitter" From Upcoming New Album "Gods Made Of Flesh"
Greek heavy/thrash metal band Disharmony have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their new song "Cruel And Bitter", taken from their impending new album "Gods Made Of Flesh", which will be co-released by Satanath Records' label-partner GrimmDistribution and More Hate Productions on April 26th, 2022.
Check out now "Cruel And Bitter" streaming via YouTube for you now below.
