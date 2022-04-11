Beguiler Premiere New Track & Lyric Video "Plague Ridden Rats" From Upcoming New EP "Etterath"
Toronto, Ontario-based death metal/deathcore quintet Beguiler premiere a new song and lyric video called “Plague Ridden Rats”, taken from their upcoming new EP "Etterath", which will be out in stores April 29, 2022.
Check out now "Plague Ridden Rats" streaming via YouTube for you below.

