Oblivion Throne Premiere New Single "Legions of Malice" From New Album "Marauder"
Asheville, North Carolina-based blackened death/thrash metal band Oblivion Throne premiere a new song by the name of “Legions of Malice”, taken from their new album "Marauder", out in stores now via Bandcamp.
Check out now "Legions of Malice" streaming via YouTube for you below.
Lineup:
Alexander - Guitars, lead vocals, effects, lyrics
Elan - Drums, background vocals, effects, synth
Justin - Bass
