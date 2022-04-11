Kontinuum Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "Hafið Logar"
Iceland's ambient metal band Kontinuum premiere a new song and lyric video “Hafið Logar”, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
Line-up:
Birgir Thorgeirsson: vocals, guitars, keyboard, synthesizer
Engilbert Hauksson: bass
Ingi Thor Pálsson: guitars
Erik Qvick: drums
Thorlakur Thor: guitars, piano, mellotron
