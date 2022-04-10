Exclusive
White Mare Premiere New Song "No Isle Of Bliss" From Upcoming New Album "Isle Of Bliss"
Swiss-Dutch melodic doom/death metal band White Mare have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their new song "No Isle Of Bliss", taken from their impending new album "Isle Of Bliss", which will be co-released by Satanath Records' sub-label Symbol Of Domination and Negre Plany on April 25th, 2022.
Check out now "No Isle Of Bliss" streaming via YouTube for you now below.
