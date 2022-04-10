Haken Guitarist & Between The Buried And Me Frontman Team Up For New Single & Music Video "Arctic Cemetery"
Haken guitarist Charlie Griffiths will release his debut solo studio full-length "Tiktaalika" on June 17, 2022. A first advance track and music video named "Arctic Cemetery" featuring Between The Buried And Me frontman Tommy Rogers has premiered online streaming for you below.
Tells Griffiths:
"'Arctic Cemetery' is paleontology meets progressive metal. A fossil-dig, through a melodic tech-metal landscape. I am incredibly lucky to have Between The Buried And Me's Tommy Rogers on vocals and Darby Todd (Martin Barre, Devin Townsend) on drums. They are both consummate pros and elevated the song far beyond my expectations.
"This was one of the first songs that came to life for the album and once I had the line 'Dead and buried, laying in an Arctic Cemetery' the idea blossomed. The song reflects upon the notion that modern humans can identify locations of graveyards, hundreds of millions of years old and find remnants of our ancestors and ask, what can this extinct creature teach us? I find that notion incredibly awe inspiring and humbling."
