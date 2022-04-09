Vanderlust Releases New Music Video "Orphan Planet"

Cosmic metallers Vanderlust (ft. members of S91, Dreal) will be inviting fans into their galaxy of wonder with the release of their self-titled debut album on April 15th, 2022 via Rockshots Records.

Today, they share their next odyssey in the exploration for the "Orphan Planet", which is the fifth single off the forthcoming record. Having already introduced fans to singles "Scavengers of Kuiper Belt", "The Last Ganymedian", "Requiem For An Ancient World" and "3 Suns".

"'Orphan Planet' is a more proggy track. The riffs are complex, but the song has also fast and catchy melodic phrases. Around the end, the song gets heavier and heavier with a powerful falsetto vocal section. What if an orphan planet would enter our solar system? And what if this planet would have traces of an extinct alien form of life?" adds the band.