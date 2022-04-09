Aenimus Shares New Lyric Video "Wasteland"
Bay Area natives Aenimus will release their "Sacrificial" EP on May 6th via Nuclear Blast. Today, the band releases their third single, 'Wasteland' featuring David Benites. Watch the lyric video below.
Aenimus comments, "'Wasteland' is the heaviest and darkest song AENIMUS has written. The lyrics are very melancholy and touch heavily on the dark place where depression and addiction can lead people. The music is fast-paced and relentless from beginning to end and I think listeners will enjoy this darker side of Aenimius."
"Sacrificial" was recorded at Grimzee Studios with Brian Gosling handling the producing and mixing. The cover artwork was created by Mark Erskine of Erskine Designs.
