Tysondog Posts New Lyric Video "It Lives" Online
New Wave Of British Heavy Metal veterans Tysondog has shared a new lyric video for the single, "It Lives." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's forthcoming new album, "Midnight," which is scheduled to be released through From The Vaults on April 29th. This marks the band's first new studio album in seven years and their second since reforming in 2008.
