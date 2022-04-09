PeelingFlesh Premiere New Song "Dirtnap Dissection" From Upcoming New Album "Human Pudding"

Oklahoma-based slam band PeelingFlesh premiere a new song named “Dirtnap Dissection”, taken from their upcoming new album "Human Pudding", which will be out in stores May 2022 via Vile Tapes Records.

Check out now "Dirtnap Dissection" streaming via YouTube for you below.



