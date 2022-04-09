Mankind Grief Premiere New Song "Scourge Of The Macrocosm" From Upcoming New Album "Monarch"

Barcelona, Spain-based technical deathcore outfit Mankind Grief premiere a new song entitled “Scourge Of The Macrocosm”, taken from their upcoming new album "Monarch", which will be out in stores June 24, 2022 via Lacerated Enemy Records.

Check out now "Scourge Of The Macrocosm" streaming via YouTube for you below.