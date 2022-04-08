Shield Of Wings Release One Take Singthrough Video For "Come Home"

Shield Of Wings' emotionally vulnerable ballad "Come Home" soars with an aching melody in this one-take singthrough by chanteuse Lara Mordian. The song comes from the symphonic metal band's debut full-length album "Unfinished."

Vocalist Lara Mordian expressed “‘Come Home is a deeply emotive song that is one of my favorites from the album. In the time since recording the track in the studio in 2020, much has happened in my life that really makes the song hit home. It is my hope that it brings you solace, as it does for me.“

Listen to "Come Home" here: