The Troops Of Doom Releases New Lyric Video "A Queda"
The Troops Of Doom, featuring original Sepultura guitarist Jairo Guedz, has posted a new lyric video online for the song, "A Queda," featuring Ratos De Porao frontman Joao Gordo. You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's upcoming debut full length, "Antichrist Reborn," which is scheduled to be released on April 15th through Alma Mater Records.
