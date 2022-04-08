Viscera Unveils New Music Video "Sungazer"

British riff machine Viscera have today, 8th April 2022, returned with their blasting new single "Sungazer." You can check out the music video below.

The band comment of "Sungazer": "We’re surrounded by this smoke screen lifestyle, where people base their comparisons of others through a diamond lens that leaves all the sh*t in the shadows…'Sungazer' touches on that. Lyrically, it’s about becoming fixated on pursuits or people that ultimately have a negative impact on your mental state, to the point where you become cut off and disassociated with everyone around you. The distraction tactics we take on to escape from that, only to find yourself losing sight of the things that truly matter in your life and by then all the time has passed. We thought having the song set on another planet would be a cool way to symbolise that feeling of being cut off and alone."

The song was produced by the band and mixed by Simone Pietroforte (Distant), with artwork by Jason Peppiatt (Psycroptic).